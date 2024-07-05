﻿
WEG salutes mutual growth between Brazil and China

We at WEG are proud to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil.
Eduardo de Nobrega, chief operating officer of WEG China.

We at WEG are proud to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil.

Over the past few decades, we have witnessed this partnership flourish, which is reflected in our business and our collaboration with the Chinese people.

This solid and collaborative relationship has opened doors to significant opportunities, allowing us to grow together, share knowledge and advance in building a more efficient and sustainable world.

WEG growth in China.

