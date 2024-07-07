Embracing building air bridges across nation

Even though China and Brazil are located at opposite ends of the earth where the seasons are reversed, the two nations have enjoyed friendly exchanges for nearly half a century.

It is a relationship that started back in 1974, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Brazil.

As the two largest developing countries in the eastern and western hemispheres, and important members of BRICS, China and Brazil have the broadest room for cooperation, without any geopolitical conflicts.

We firmly believe the friendship between China and Brazil goes far beyond the scope of oil, steel and sucrose. More importantly, it lies in the joint development by both countries in high-tech fields, such as aviation and aerospace.

Embraer values the Chinese market and remains a strongly-committed partner of the China Civil Aviation. This year also marks Embraer's 24th year in the Chinese market. Decade after decade, Embraer has been committed to building air bridges in China to make aviation accessible and looking for ways to promote cooperation between China and Brazil.

We have high hopes for new economic growth in China's vast market and has faith in the bright future of China's high-quality development. This is as it has been for the past 50 years, and as it will continue to be in the future.

Embraer is open to engaging in even deeper cooperation with partners from China under the guidance of the joint statement released by China and Brazil, so that, together, we can work to advance the golden age of China and Brazil for next 50 years in bilateral relations.