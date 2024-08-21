Biz / Company

Ping An Healthcare Technology posts profit for first time

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:23 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0
The Hong Kong-listed company attributes first-half profit to the adoption of artificial intelligence, which it says helped decrease operational and labor costs.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:23 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0

Shanghai-based Ping An Healthcare Technology on Wednesday said it turned a profit for the first time due to booming online health-care demands and decreased costs as it adopted artificial intelligence.

In the first six months, Hong Kong-listed Ping An Healthcare generated a net profit of 60.63 million yuan (US$8.54 million), compared with a loss of 245 million yuan a year ago. Its revenue reached 2.09 billion yuan, a 5.8-percent drop from a year ago.

With a growing aging population, China's health-care market revenue will hit 3 trillion yuan annually, with upgraded services like online diagnosis and family doctors, said Li Dou, the company's chief executive.

AI has improved user services and reduced operational and labor costs.

The company has developed a medical large language model or LLM, which carries out quality control work in multiple areas, including diagnosis, treatment safety, consultation, drug use and medical record writing. With AI assistance, people can own their electronic medical records and improve chronic disease management.

By implementing a nationwide family doctor policy, now with AI support, China can empower individuals to take charge of their health, alleviate the burden on hospitals, and build a more robust and sustainable health-care system for the future, industry officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     