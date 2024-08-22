﻿
Biz / Company

Xiaomi's strong Q2 fueled by auto business and smartphone growth

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:56 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0
Chinese tech giant launched its SU7 car in March, marking an expansion into the booming but crowded EV market to challenge Tesla and BYD, who dominate the world's EV market.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:56 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0
Xiaomi's strong Q2 fueled by auto business and smartphone growth
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Xiaomi's SU7 electric car on show in a Xujiahui store.

Xiaomi Corp reported record-high revenue in the second quarter, with a 32 percent growth year on year, surpassing analysts' expectations. The company's expansion into the electric vehicle (EV) market, with the launch of its SU7 car in March, contributed significantly to this growth.

Between April and June, Xiaomi's revenue rose to 88.9 billion yuan (US$12.5 billion), beating industry expectations of around 86 billion yuan. Adjusted net profit reached 6.2 billion yuan in the quarter, a 20.1 percent growth year on year.

Revenue included a first-time contribution from its auto business unit at 6.4 billion yuan following Xiaomi's expansion into the booming but crowded EV market to challenge world leaders Tesla and BYD.

The Xiaomi SU7 is a sleek, four-door, C-class sedan, with a range of up to 700 kilometers. Prices start at 215,900 yuan.

Over the period, Xiaomi delivered over 27,000 cars and established a network of 87 outlets in 30 cities on the Chinese mainland.

However, smartphones remain the company's main business and it ranks among the top five in the domestic market alongside Vivo, Oppo, Honor, and Huawei.

China's smartphone sales hit 70 million units in the quarter, with a 10 percent growth from a year ago. Sales rebounded during the "618" e-commerce festival in June.

On Thursday, Xiaomi shares jumped 8.9 percent to close at HK$19.08 (US$2.45), compared with a 1.44 percent increase in the Hang Seng Index.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Honor
Tesla
BYD
Oppo
Xiaomi
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     