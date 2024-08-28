Lubrizol opens beauty research institute in Shanghai

Lubrizol, the US-based global specialty chemistry giant, opened a Beauty Research Institute in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The center will act as a strategic hub to expand in vivo beauty testing capabilities, using decision science to enable next-generation beauty ingredients and empower innovative collaboration to market Lubrizol beauty and personal care customers in the region and beyond.

The Lubrizol Beauty Research Institute is an expansion of the company's R&D and lab network in Asia Pacific, housing top clinical testing equipment and collaborative workspaces based on its clinical testing in Barcelona.

The company said the institute enhances its technical services to provide tailored and comprehensive support for its customers and move from insight to innovation faster and more efficiently by using artificial intelligence and computer vision.