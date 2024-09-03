Kraft Heinz's four decades of consumer obsession in China

As a global food company with a delicious heritage for more than 150 years, Kraft Heinz is celebrating its 40-year journey of growing together with China and its people this year. Kraft Heinz is driving transformation with the goal “To Be the Leader in Elevating and Creating Food That Makes You Feel Good.”

“Our values drive us to provide safe, high quality, great taste and nutrition food that consumers trust and feel good,” Allen Cai, Chief Marketing Officer of Kraft Heinz China, said in an interview with Shanghai Daily. “Consumers are at the center of everything we do! We keep communicating with consumers and creating what they need under our world-famous brand Heinz, and local brands, Master and Guanghe.”

“Besides flavor, consumers also pay more attention to safety and nutrition for condiments and sauces,” Cai said. “We have roadmaps in place to improve the nutrition, including the reduction of sodium and sugar across our offerings.” Since 2024, Kraft Heinz China has launched several zero-added products like Heinz Zero Cane Sugar Added Tomato Ketchup, Master Zero Added Toudaoxian Soy Sauce.

In addition, it also adds positive nutrients to the products. “We hope our products can ‘make you feel good,’ not just flavor, but also moment of happiness.” Heinz Zero Cane Sugar Added Superfoods Salad Dressing and Heinz Honey Mustard are recently launched by adding creative elements.

Besides sauces and condiments, the company is extending product portfolio to Easy Ready Meals. “We have launched three flavors of Easy Cook Pasta this year, to cater consumer demand for convenience.”

Apart from product innovation, the company always embraces young generation through creative marketing communication. It’s been dedicated to rejuvenate the time-honored Guanghe brand which has 131 years of legacy to captivate the young generation.

Tie-ups have been launched between Guanghe and many retail brands to explore new dining occasions. This year, it partnered with 7-Eleven to offer Cheese Flavored Bean Curd Latte, Bean Curd Puffs, etc. Sticky-rice dumplings co-branded with Wufangzhai was offered during the Dragon Boat Festival to attract young consumers.

“Away from Home” channel is another priority. The limited-time offering American burger sauce was customized to KFC which launched it with the Juicy Beef Burger in August. Another customized pizza sauce for PaPa Johns will be unveiled in October.

“We are on a journey to leading the future of food through innovation, connecting our brands with consumers to create joyful moments!” Cai concluded.