L'Oréal's 'Beauty for a better Life' celebrates a decade of empowerment
A decade has passed since L'Oréal launched its "Beauty for a better life" non-profit career training program, a venture that has not only transformed beauty but also the lives of up to 12,000 women across China.
Marking its 10th anniversary, the program serves as a beacon of how a simple lipstick can become a helpful tool for change, embodying the essence of beauty and empowerment.
"If you can't change the reality, change yourself," said 35-year-old Feng Shupin, a program graduate from Guangzhou Province. She used to work for an Internet company but was laid off in 2022. Finding it hard to get a similar job in her 30s, Feng applied for the "Beauty for a better life" program, a field that was completely new to her.
After 90 hours of online theory classes, 18 days of beauty training, a five-day marketing training course, and copious practice, Feng now opens a beauty workshop with her friends, and is much more confident and happy with her life.
Since its inception in 2014, "Beauty for a better life" has blossomed under the auspices of L'Oréal in partnership with the China Women's Development Foundation and other industry allies. There was a clear target from the start: To sow the seeds of beauty in the hearts of women from urban and rural settings alike, awakening a deep-seated desire for personal and professional growth.
Nearly 12,000 women have benefited from the program thus far, thanks to its wide coverage with the establishment of 71 training centers across 17 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions.
These centers are more than just learning spaces but are also gateways to new beginnings for the women, offering opportunities to secure employment or start their own businesses in the beauty sector.
"I am so excited to have introduced this program to China, and witness how it stands as a testament to the power of beauty as a catalyst for change," said Lan Zhenzhen, vice president of L'Oréal North Asia Zone and China, at a ceremony held in Guangdong Village in Yanji, Jilin Province. The village is a new location for the program.
"It not only beautifies but also builds a resilient, supportive community where every woman can thrive," Lan said.
The impact of the program extends beyond economic empowerment. L'Oréal has committed to enhancing the participants' skills significantly, providing free professional training in makeup and hairstyling.
This education ensures that women can harness their new skills to generate income, with the program boasting an impressive employment rate of over 80 percent.
The graduates expressed their appreciation for the systematic support they received on the program, which directed them to successful careers.
The journey does not simply end with personal success, as L'Oréal envisions the program's graduates as ambassadors of beauty, spreading the ideals of aesthetics and self-care through their communities.