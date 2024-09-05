﻿
Biz / Company

L'Oréal's 'Beauty for a better Life' celebrates a decade of empowerment

SHINE
  16:39 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
The "Beauty for a better life" non-profit career training program shows how a simple lipstick can become a tool for change, embodying the essence of beauty and empowerment.
SHINE
  16:39 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0

A decade has passed since L'Oréal launched its "Beauty for a better life" non-profit career training program, a venture that has not only transformed beauty but also the lives of up to 12,000 women across China.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the program serves as a beacon of how a simple lipstick can become a helpful tool for change, embodying the essence of beauty and empowerment.

L'Oréal's 'Beauty for a better Life' celebrates a decade of empowerment
Ti Gong

"Beauty for a better life" graduates celebrate the 10th anniversary of the program.

"If you can't change the reality, change yourself," said 35-year-old Feng Shupin, a program graduate from Guangzhou Province. She used to work for an Internet company but was laid off in 2022. Finding it hard to get a similar job in her 30s, Feng applied for the "Beauty for a better life" program, a field that was completely new to her.

After 90 hours of online theory classes, 18 days of beauty training, a five-day marketing training course, and copious practice, Feng now opens a beauty workshop with her friends, and is much more confident and happy with her life.

Since its inception in 2014, "Beauty for a better life" has blossomed under the auspices of L'Oréal in partnership with the China Women's Development Foundation and other industry allies. There was a clear target from the start: To sow the seeds of beauty in the hearts of women from urban and rural settings alike, awakening a deep-seated desire for personal and professional growth.

Nearly 12,000 women have benefited from the program thus far, thanks to its wide coverage with the establishment of 71 training centers across 17 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions.

These centers are more than just learning spaces but are also gateways to new beginnings for the women, offering opportunities to secure employment or start their own businesses in the beauty sector.

L'Oréal's 'Beauty for a better Life' celebrates a decade of empowerment
Ti Gong

Lan Zhenzhen is the vice president of L'Oréal North Asia Zone and China.

"I am so excited to have introduced this program to China, and witness how it stands as a testament to the power of beauty as a catalyst for change," said Lan Zhenzhen, vice president of L'Oréal North Asia Zone and China, at a ceremony held in Guangdong Village in Yanji, Jilin Province. The village is a new location for the program.

"It not only beautifies but also builds a resilient, supportive community where every woman can thrive," Lan said.

The impact of the program extends beyond economic empowerment. L'Oréal has committed to enhancing the participants' skills significantly, providing free professional training in makeup and hairstyling.

This education ensures that women can harness their new skills to generate income, with the program boasting an impressive employment rate of over 80 percent.

The graduates expressed their appreciation for the systematic support they received on the program, which directed them to successful careers.

The journey does not simply end with personal success, as L'Oréal envisions the program's graduates as ambassadors of beauty, spreading the ideals of aesthetics and self-care through their communities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     