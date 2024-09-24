Biz / Company

Molly Liu promoted to CEO of Starbucks China

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  13:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
Molly Liu will be promoted to CEO of Starbucks China and Belinda Wong would continue to serve as chairwoman, effective September 30.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  13:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
Molly Liu promoted to CEO of Starbucks China
Ti Gong

Molly Liu will be promoted to CEO of Starbucks China from September 30.

Starbucks announced on Tuesday that Molly Liu would be promoted to CEO of Starbucks China and Belinda Wong would continue to serve as chairwoman, effective September 30.

Liu served as Starbucks China's chief operating officer from 2021 until being promoted to executive vice president and co-chief executive officer last October.

She has been serving as co-chief executive officer with Wong and managed to continue the company's high-quality business momentum and consolidate its leading position in the country.

Since joining the company in 2012, Liu has held many leadership roles, including head of the company's digital ventures department.

Molly Liu promoted to CEO of Starbucks China
Ti Gong

Belinda Wong will continue to serve as chairwoman of Starbucks China in charge of the coffee chain's development strategy and innovation.

The company says this represents the latest step to hand over leadership to the next generation of executives.

Liu will focus on China business growth while Wong will be in charge of the coffee chain's development strategy and innovation in China, and enhancing the brand's social influence.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Starbucks
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     