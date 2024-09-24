Molly Liu promoted to CEO of Starbucks China

Starbucks announced on Tuesday that Molly Liu would be promoted to CEO of Starbucks China and Belinda Wong would continue to serve as chairwoman, effective September 30.

Liu served as Starbucks China's chief operating officer from 2021 until being promoted to executive vice president and co-chief executive officer last October.

She has been serving as co-chief executive officer with Wong and managed to continue the company's high-quality business momentum and consolidate its leading position in the country.

Since joining the company in 2012, Liu has held many leadership roles, including head of the company's digital ventures department.