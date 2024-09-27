Biz / Company

Bayer announces new life science incubator in Shanghai

Co.Lab Shanghai joins Bayer's global network of life science incubators to provide laboratories, collaborative working space and tailored support for startups.
Bayer announced the inauguration of its new life science incubator on Thursday in the Shanghai Innovation (SH-INNO) Park at the heart of China's largest biopharma cluster Zhangjiang in the Pudong New Area.

The Bayer Co.Lab Shanghai joins its global network of life science incubators situated in key innovation hubs, including Cambridge, Kobe and Berlin, and represents a major milestone in Bayer's external innovation strategy.

Ti Gong

Bayer Co.Lab Shanghai joins its global network of life science incubators.

"Our partnership with the Shanghai Innovation is beneficial for China's overall innovation ecosystem as well as for Bayer and we're excited to be at this place of great innovation," said Friedemann Janus, senior vice president of Bayer's pharmaceuticals division and head of regional business development and licensing, Co.Lab and divestitures.

The incubator will provide laboratories, collaborative working space and tailored support for start-ups, and it's set to serve as a crucial pillar in advancing local innovation across the entire biopharmaceutical value chain.

It's expected to empower eight to ten start-ups, focusing on state-of-the-art innovations, including cell and gene therapies, oncology and new technology platforms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Follow Us

