McDonald's China reassures customers after US incident

  18:45 UTC+8, 2024-10-23       0
Company says it does not sell the product linked to an outbreak of E. coli in several states in which one person died and at least 49 got sick after eating Quarter Pounder burgers.
  18:45 UTC+8, 2024-10-23       0

McDonald's China says it's not selling the type of burger linked to an outbreak of E. coli in the US.

Its restaurants in China are not selling the products linked with the incident or using any of the raw ingredients for that type of food, it said.

"We abide by the local rules and regulations for food safety and quality management standards as we put food safety at our top priority," the company said.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday that multiple agencies are investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

One person died and at least 49 people got sick after the incident that has affected consumers in 10 states, according to the CDC.

It noted that most people reported eating Quarter Pounder burgers at McDonald's before becoming sick but it is not yet known which specific ingredient was contaminated.

McDonald's US told the CDC it had stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states.

E. coli is a type of bacteria that can cause serious stomach problems and may experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
