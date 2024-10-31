﻿
AstraZeneca says its China operations president under investigation

Reuters
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-31       0
AstraZeneca's China president is under investigation and is cooperating with Chinese authorities, the company said on Wednesday, sending shares down.
AstraZeneca's China president is under investigation and is cooperating with Chinese authorities, the company said on Wednesday, sending shares down.

It was not immediately clear whether the executive Wang Lei was in the custody.

In a statement, the drugmaker said its Chinese operations were "under the leadership of the current general manager of AstraZeneca China," without providing further details.

When asked about Wang's whereabouts, a company spokesperson only reiterated that the executive was under investigation.

China is the world's second-biggest drug market, behind the United States.

Shares in the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker were down 5.2 percent at 1:52pm GMT.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
