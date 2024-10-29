CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Shiseido: Embracing every opportunity presented by the Chinese economy

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invite some global chiefs attending the 7th CIIE to present how they view the event, and what they will share this year.

For seven years, the China International Import Expo has provided an irreplaceable platform for the world to discover new opportunities and share the immense possibilities of China's dynamic market. Shiseido is so honored to participate again this year.



Each year at CIIE, we gain a richer understanding of "innovation." We witness the unveiling of cutting-edge products, technology, services, and all the progressive partnerships. CIIE supports a great ecosystem of innovation, enabling shared opportunities to growth for everyone.

This year, we have taken the innovative spirit of CIIE and presented new Shiseido brands and products alongside our vision for the future of beauty.

For over 150 years, the Shiseido Group has pursued its mission to seek "Beauty innovations for a better world." Through constant innovation, we create enduring brands that bring new value to consumers.

As we aim to achieve this mission, we see CIIE as a vital connection to China's remarkable innovations. Shiseido is excited to embrace every opportunity presented by the Chinese economy and accelerate innovation with all our partners here.

On behalf of the entire Shiseido team, I extend my best wishes for a successful expo.