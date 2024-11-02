﻿
Biz / Company

Number of listed companies in China reaches 5,363

There were 5,363 companies listed on the Chinese domestic stock market by the end of September 2024, according to the China Association for Public Companies.
Shanghai Stock Exchange

There were 5,363 companies listed on the Chinese domestic stock market by the end of September 2024, according to the China Association for Public Companies.

The stock exchanges in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing had 2,271, 2,839 and 253 listed firms, respectively, by end September, data from the association showed.

State-owned holding and non-state-owned holding companies accounted for 27 percent and 73 percent, respectively, of these listed firms, with manufacturing, information transmission/software/information technology services, and wholesale and retail, being the top three sectors in terms of the number of listed companies, the data revealed.

Three provinces, namely Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, contributed 42.42 percent of the total number of companies listed on the Chinese stock market.

Ten companies made initial public offerings on the domestic stock market in September, raising a combined total of 5.62 billion yuan (US$790 million), while five companies were delisted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
