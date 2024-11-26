Biz / Company

CATL expands product range with new batteries

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:18 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
Automotive battery maker says it has achieved breakthroughs in range, replenishment speed and safety standards, with a new era of "all scenarios" for heavy commercial vehicles.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:18 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0

China's largest automotive lithium-ion battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL, has launched upgraded batteries for heavy-duty commercial vehicles to open a new era of "all scenarios" for pure electric heavy commercial vehicles.

The batteries have achieved breakthroughs in range, replenishment speed and safety standards, CATL said in Shanghai on Monday when it unveiled the batteries.

There are four version of the batteries, branded Tectrans or Tianxing – super-charged, long-life, long-range and one for construction machinery.

For example, the long-life Tectrans battery supports an average usage life of 15 years or 3 million kilometers drive, while the version for construction supports transport tasks in complicated environments such as in mines.

CATL expands product range with new batteries
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

CATL's new batteries for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     