CATL expands product range with new batteries

China's largest automotive lithium-ion battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL, has launched upgraded batteries for heavy-duty commercial vehicles to open a new era of "all scenarios" for pure electric heavy commercial vehicles.

The batteries have achieved breakthroughs in range, replenishment speed and safety standards, CATL said in Shanghai on Monday when it unveiled the batteries.

There are four version of the batteries, branded Tectrans or Tianxing – super-charged, long-life, long-range and one for construction machinery.

For example, the long-life Tectrans battery supports an average usage life of 15 years or 3 million kilometers drive, while the version for construction supports transport tasks in complicated environments such as in mines.