Guinness: Brewing consumption opportunities through art and tech

Imagine this: what if you could pour the perfect pint of Guinness and have that very moment instantly captured and projected onto a live LED billboard, for thousands of passers-by to admire? This is the innovative experience Guinness has unveiled with its groundbreaking new outdoor campaign recently in Shanghai, designed to showcase the brand's premium quality in a way that's never been seen before. For the first time, beer lovers could watch their own pours broadcasted in real-time, transforming a simple act into a cinematic spectacle at Shanghai's Gate M West Bund Dream Center, where the high-end beer brand Guinness from Budweiser China staged the first-ever seeing-is-believing “live surging” advertising experience. The campaign, lasting from December 12 to December 15, blended cutting-edge technology with the artistry of pouring a Guinness, turning each pint into an interactive, engaging "live surging experience" that brings the brand's craftsmanship — and its audience — to life like never before, and make each visitor on site into a super star for a moment.

The event has captivated over 2,400 visitors with its high-tech interactive experience, generating over 1,300 tailor-made video clips, and garnered over 26 million impressions, boosting the brand awareness and influence of Guinness. The atmosphere was buzzing as visitors eagerly poured their own pints, watching the live billboard display their personal surge in real-time. A Guinness pop-up booth also sat right across from the big screen, where visitors could sit in front of the booth, savoring their freshly poured Guinness, sharing stories and waiting for their moment of fame on the billboard.

The event also generated live videos of visitors’ personal surge, enabling them to share on social media and thereby expanding the event's influence. Each visitor was also given a personalized digital Guinness reality pour certification. As consumers increasingly value the emotional benefits of innovative visual, tactile and service experiences, the experiential consumption has become a new trend in recent years.

By combining the traditional beer drinking experience with modern art and technology, Guinness's new drive has successfully created a new consumer experience scene that spices up life with integrated tasting, service, visual experiences and art appreciation. Guinness believes that hands-on experience has improved customers' brand awareness and fostered a closer bond with the brand. In this initiative, Guinness expressed its intention to blend its unique brand attributes with West Bund's unique appeal as an art, commercial and leisure landmark. "We believe that this innovative combination of business formats can effectively enhance the popularity of the West Bund riverside business district and help boost the vitality of the consumption scene, said Han Yushan, Deputy General Manager of CMG Convergent Media Cinema. "We are honored to collaborate with Guinness to create this unprecedented art & visual experience. With our live broadcast technology and ultra-high specification large screens, such realistic and creative advertisements can reach consumers in the first place," he added.

Guinness's new approach not only boosted the local retail scene but also contributed to the vitality of the consumption scene, in line with the innovative formats encouraged by the Chinese government. China is moving to foster new consumption scenarios in multiple sectors. A circular from the National Development and Reform Commission released in June of this year detailed measures for creating new consumption scenarios in the catering industry, and Guinness's event is a prime example of this in action. The company believes that beer is an important element of experiential consumption, an indispensable part of catering consumption, and a key component of a retail commercial complex, and serves as a strong catalyst for economic activity.