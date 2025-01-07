China's WuXi Biologics sells Irish vaccine plant to Merck & Co

Chinese biopharma contract manufacturing giant WuXi Biologics has sold a vaccine plant in Ireland to Merck & Co for 500 million euros (US$521 million).

The Hong Kong-listed contract research, development and manufacturing organization made the move ahead of potential US legislation that would restrict business for Chinese biotech companies.

Ireland's Foreign Direct Investment Agency (IDA) and Merck's MSD Ireland unit revealed the sale on Monday.

The companies expect to complete the transaction in the first half of the year. The Dundalk site will become part of the MSD existing network of five pharma manufacturing, research, and development sites in Ireland.