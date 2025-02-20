Biz / Company

Apple adds lower-price iPhone 16e to line-up

AFP
  11:08 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0
Apple on Wednesday introduced a new iPhone 16e model with a lower price tag as the company seeks to revive sales of its iconic device.
AFP
  11:08 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0
Apple adds lower-price iPhone 16e to line-up
Imaginechina

Apple on Wednesday introduced a new iPhone 16e model with a lower price tag as the company seeks to revive sales of its iconic device.

Apple on Wednesday introduced a new iPhone 16e model with a lower price tag as the company seeks to revive sales of its iconic device.

Apple touted the iPhone 16e as having many features found in more expensive models, including Apple-tailored artificial intelligence features and integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

"iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence," Apple Vice President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing Kaiann Drance said in a release.

The iPhone 16e starts at $599 in the United States, compared with $799 for a standard iPhone, and will be available starting February 28, according to Apple.

The name is clearly a nod to Apple's iPhone SE series, which were released until 2022, and similarly targeted to lower paying customers.

Along with a custom-made computer chip, the iPhone 16e will be the first in the line to use Apple's own C1 modem for wireless connectivity.

Apple has long relied on California-based Qualcomm for iPhone modems.

The more affordable iPhone debuts as Apple works to fuel sales in the face of intense competition, particularly in China.

Apple reported a whopping $124.3 billion in revenue in the year-end holiday quarter, but sales growth fell shy of market expectations.

Revenue growth was powered by Apple's services and digital content unit, with iPhone sales slipping in markets like China's mainland.

The company hopes that customers will be attracted to new iPhone models infused with Apple Intelligence AI powers.

Along with Apple, other tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Amazon are convinced that generative AI's powers are the next chapter of computing and are boosting spending to avoid being left behind.

Apple rival Samsung earlier this month made its new Galaxy S25 series, packed with AI capabilities, available worldwide.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
Qualcomm
Samsung
Microsoft
Apple
Google
Amazon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     