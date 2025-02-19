China to get 3D MRI-compatible cochlear implant

AB has announced that it will introduce its innovative 3D MRI-compatible cochlear implant technology on the Chinese mainland.

Alistair Simpson, president of Advanced Bionics and group vice president on the Sonova Management Board, has high expectations for the Chinese market in the field of cochlear implants, which give people with serious hearing loss a chance to hear. Within six months of posting, Simpson engaged with Chinese industry experts and surgeons, aiming to gain a comprehensive understanding of how AB can assist them in implementing its new cochlear implant technology. "To enable more surgeons to support more patients in the pursuit of better hearing is our vision for China, and we feel we can play a part in that," Simpson told Shanghai Daily.

Also, he witnessed the signing of an agreement between AB and Shanghai Pharma to collaborate on the expansion of its distribution network. At a conference on February 15 in Shanghai on the latest development of cochlear implantation, AB announced it would launch its revolutionary 3D MRI-compatible cochlear implant solution on the Chinese mainland. The new technology allows people to have MRI scans without additional preparation or surgery, and people don't have to worry about the product's function after the scans thanks to the new rotatable magnet rods that adapt to strong magnetic fields and support up to 200 MRI scans.