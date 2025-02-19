China to get 3D MRI-compatible cochlear implant
Alistair Simpson, president of Advanced Bionics and group vice president on the Sonova Management Board, has high expectations for the Chinese market in the field of cochlear implants, which give people with serious hearing loss a chance to hear.
Within six months of posting, Simpson engaged with Chinese industry experts and surgeons, aiming to gain a comprehensive understanding of how AB can assist them in implementing its new cochlear implant technology.
"To enable more surgeons to support more patients in the pursuit of better hearing is our vision for China, and we feel we can play a part in that," Simpson told Shanghai Daily.
Also, he witnessed the signing of an agreement between AB and Shanghai Pharma to collaborate on the expansion of its distribution network.
At a conference on February 15 in Shanghai on the latest development of cochlear implantation, AB announced it would launch its revolutionary 3D MRI-compatible cochlear implant solution on the Chinese mainland.
The new technology allows people to have MRI scans without additional preparation or surgery, and people don't have to worry about the product's function after the scans thanks to the new rotatable magnet rods that adapt to strong magnetic fields and support up to 200 MRI scans.
"Whenever we come out with any new products, we always want to make sure that we maintain the highest level of hearing performance," Simpson said. "This new product can make it much easier for patients and meet their MRI needs."
Simpson said that China was the second-largest market for AB.
The national census in 2020 indicated that there were 220 million people in China estimated to be suffering from hearing difficulties, but not many of them realize the urgency of hearing care.
"Lack of awareness is a challenge everywhere, and it needs to be addressed with better education," Simpson said. "The Chinese market is also changing a lot, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."
That was why Simpson hoped to make sure that he "visited China, spent some time with the team, and visited clinics here as early as possible."
With 30 years of expertise in cochlear implant technology and joining Sonova Group in 2009, AB has developed hearing-care solutions in close collaboration with other brands under Sonova, which gives it an edge in making products of smaller size, better performance, and wider recognition, Simpson said.