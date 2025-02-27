GE HealthCare names J&J veteran Song as new China chief

GE HealthCare announced on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson veteran Will Song will take over as new president and CEO of China in July.

Zhang Yihao, president and CEO of GE Healthcare China, will retire from the General Electric healthcare unit after Song joins in April.

The move is believed to be a new step by the American medical tech company to deepen its localization strategy.

Zhang has been leading China operations at GE HealthCare since 2019, with the company doubling its innovation investment in five years and expanding its manufacturing presence across Beijing, Wuxi, Tianjin, Shanghai, along with new sites in Chengdu and Shenzhen.

Song joined global healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson in 2003 and held various global positions with increasing responsibilities for the American company.

He will be based in Shanghai and the two executives will work together to ensure a smooth transition over the next few months.



Peter Arduini, president and CEO at GE HealthCare, said at a press briefing that he's confident that Song's stellar reputation and in-depth knowledge of the China market, along with his robust relationships with key stakeholders and deep understanding of customer base, will help enhance the company's position in China and move the region forward to effectively deliver on the future of healthcare.