Biz / Company

Foxconn breaks ground on new business headquarters in central China

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2025-02-27       0
A new business headquarters building for Foxconn, the world's leading electronics manufacturer, broke ground in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, on Thursday.
Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2025-02-27       0

A new business headquarters building for Foxconn, the world's leading electronics manufacturer, broke ground in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan Province, on Thursday.

This move marks a significant step forward for the Taiwanese company in advancing its new strategic industry layout in the mainland market.

The new headquarters will span over 2.67 hectares, with the first phase expected to involve an investment of approximately 1 billion yuan (US$139.39 million).

Cui Zhicheng, chairman of Foxconn Innovation Industry Development Group Co, Ltd., said that the new headquarters is expected to be the core base for the company's development in the electric vehicle, new energy, and energy storage industries on the Chinese mainland.

"Foxconn's determination and confidence in investing in the Chinese mainland and Henan Province remains steadfast," Cui said, adding that the new headquarters aims to serve as the starting point for Foxconn's focus on emerging industries, the core of its transformation and development, as well as a crucial engine driving the company's industrial upgrading.

Henan and Foxconn share a deep bond. Foxconn, the principal assembler of Apple iPhones, established operations in the inland province in 2010. By the end of 2023, its Zhengzhou factory spanned around 2.8 million square meters and had recorded 12 consecutive years of growth in industrial output. Over the years, Foxconn has further expanded its footprint across Henan, setting up facilities in cities such as Jiyuan, Hebi, and Zhoukou.

The cooperation has also transformed Henan's economy, turning the province into a global hub for intelligent terminal manufacturing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Apple
Foxconn
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     