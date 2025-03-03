Nestle completes acquisition of Chinese confectionery maker

Food giant Nestle announced on Monday it has reached a deal to take over the remaining 40 percent stake in confectionery maker Hsu Fu Chi from members of the Hsu family.

The Swiss company said it is expected to further leverage Hsu Fu Chi's strong distribution network to enhance its presence in China's snack and confectionery sector, without revealing the size of the deal.

Nestle bought a 60 percent stake in the confectionery maker Hsu Fu Chi International in 2011 for US$1.7 billion and since then has been expanding its snack and sweet portfolio for local consumers.