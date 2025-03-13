Donatella Versace to step down as Versace's creative head

Donatella Versace is giving up the creative reins of luxury fashion label Versace, which she has led since 1997, with Miu Miu's Dario Vitale taking over, owner Capri Holdings Limited said Thursday.

"Chief Creative Officer Donatella Versace will assume the role of chief brand ambassador effective April 1, 2025," the same day that Vitale will take over, Capri said in a statement.