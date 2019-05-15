Biz / Economy

Trade talks should be based on equality

Xinhua
  09:57 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0
China and the United States should carry out their trade talks on the basis of equality instead of blaming and pressuring the other during the negotiations.
Xinhua
  09:57 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0

China and the United States should carry out their trade talks on the basis of equality instead of blaming and pressuring the other during the negotiations, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

He made the remarks at a press conference following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

When asked about the prospects for China-US trade talks, Wang said Beijing and Washington have made significant and substantial progress with their joint efforts, but certain difficulties remain that has to be carefully handled and resolved.

Under such circumstances, unilateral accusation is meaningless while shifting responsibility is unacceptable, he said.

Wang warned that exerting maximum pressure will only trigger legitimate countermeasures.

China’s move is meant to not only protect its due rights and interests, but also safeguard the basic rules of multilateral trade mechanism, Wang added.

Wang underlined that the negotiation is not a one-way lane but should be carried out on the basis of equality, saying it is impossible to expect one side to readily accept the other’s request.

China will always safeguard its sovereignty, Chinese people’s interests and national dignity when negotiating with any country, he said.

The outlook for trade links between China and the United States — the world’s two largest economies — not only matters to their own development, but also bears on the prospect of the world economy.

Therefore, as long as the negotiation is in line with China’s reform and opening-up policy, its pursuit of high-quality development, and the common and long-term interests of the two peoples, the negotiators of both sides will have the ability and wisdom to properly address their reasonable demand and reach a mutually beneficial agreement, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     