China FDI expands 6.4% in January-April

Foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland expanded 6.4 percent year on year to reach 305.24 billion yuan in January-April period, the Ministry of Commerce announced.

Foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland expanded 6.4 percent year on year to reach 305.24 billion yuan in January-April period, the Ministry of Commerce announced Thursday.

In US dollar terms, FDI inflow grew 3.5 percent year on year to US$45.14 billion during the period, the MOC said.

FDI in April alone reached 62.95 billion yuan, up 6.3 percent year on year.

Investment in high-tech industries rose 43.1 percent year on year and accounted for 28.1 percent of the total FDI, with the high-tech service sector attracting 52.48 billion yuan in overseas investment, up 73.4 percent.

FDI into western China reached 21.16 billion yuan, rising 9.6 percent year on year.

China's pilot free trade zones saw FDI inflow up 11.8 percent year on year during January-April period, accounting for 11.9 percent of the total FDI.

MOC data showed that FDI from the Republic of Korea and Germany both more than doubled from one year earlier.