Lingang Special Area welcomes new chip industry base

  16:45 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
At the inauguration ceremony for Oriental IC Harbor, enterprises reached agreements with Lingang Special Area Administrative Committee on 14 key projects.
At the inauguration ceremony of the Oriental IC Harbor, enterprises reach agreements with Lingang Special Area Administrative Committee on 14 key projects covering chip manufacturing, equipment manufacturing, key materials, chip design and other aspects of the integrated circuits industry chain. The projects involve 22.5 billion yuan of investment in total.

A comprehensive integrated circuits (IC) industrial base was inaugurated on Tuesday in the Lingang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

The Oriental IC Harbor has gathered more than 40 of China’s top IC enterprises involving a total investment of 150 billion yuan (US$22.4 billion). The enterprises are mainly in the fields of chip and equipment manufacturing, materials and chip design.

At the inauguration ceremony, enterprises reached agreements with Lingang Special Area Administrative Committee on 14 key projects covering chip manufacturing, equipment manufacturing, key materials, chip design and other aspects of the integrated circuits industry chain. The projects involve 22.5 billion yuan in total investment.

It is estimated that by the end of this year, total investment in integrated circuits in Lingang will exceed 100 billion yuan, according to Zhu Ming, deputy director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.

Zhu said earlier that Lingang’s mission is to lead and drive domestic industrial upgrading, provide a new driving force for internal trade, focus on core fields and key links of integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, biological medicine, aerospace and other industries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
