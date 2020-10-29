Biz / Economy

Local brands encouraged to up their game

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:57 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
Shanghai officials are calling on traditional and time-honored local brands to offer innovative products and services and adopt new retail formats to boost shoppers' spending.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:57 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
Local brands encouraged to up their game
CFP

More than 600 brands and retail stores have debuted in Shanghai this year.

Shanghai officials are calling on traditional and time-honored local brands to offer innovative products and services and adopt new retail formats to boost shoppers' spending.

"We hope time-honored brands evolve with the latest trends to invigorate shopper sentiment as consumer preferences shift," Deputy Director of the Shanghai Commission of Commerce Liu Min said.

In the first three quarters of 2020, more than 600 brands and retail stores debuted in Shanghai.

New brands and product lines have increased consumer sentiment and boosted spending with more diverse offerings.

Shanghai will soon unveil the first batch of the 100 leading local brands that cater to new consumer preferences and hot trends, Liu said.

Their products will be available at the upcoming Singles Day shopping festival via major online platforms.

City officials hope the latest technologies and novel ideas will serve as new growth engines that spawn more consumer spending.

Last year, almost 1,000 new stores opened in Shanghai — tops in the country — according to commercial property consultancy Data Quest China.

China Chain Store & Franchise Association chairman Pei Liang thinks the digitalization process will push retailers to upgrade their operations and management structures.

Emerging online channels and social platforms have become important sales channels for fashion brands, but some have had setbacks in the push for digital operation models, Pei said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     