Biz / Economy

Dozens of livestreams to boost consumption

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  22:35 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0
Shanghai will be hosting a multitude of livestreaming sessions over the coming month as an extension of previous shopping campaigns to boost sales.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  22:35 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0

Shanghai will host dozens of livestreaming events in the coming month as an extension of previous shopping season and sales campaigns to boost consumption. 

Singles Day on November 11 was seized by e-commerce giant Alibaba and turned into a major shopping festival, and the occasion has been discharged adopted by other online and offline retailers to evolve into a multi-week promotional event. 

In the first nine months of the year, Shanghai’s online physical goods sales totaled 491.8 billion yuan (US$72.3 billion), up 12.6 percent from a year earlier.

Shanghai is also drawing up measures to push forward its livestreaming e-commerce sector to encourage innovative business models by allowing convergent development of various industry players, according to Liu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Commission of Commerce. 

In April, Shanghai published an action plan to promote development of the online economy, focusing on 12 areas that include health care, financial services, exhibitions and Internet-related industries.

The city has become a role model in combining online and offline resources, and local brands and retailers have adopted the latest livestreaming formats to connect with online shoppers. 

Shanghai has taken the online new economy as an important development direction, fully supporting the growth of the next generation of Internet enterprises as a strong driving force in the city’s economic development. 

District-level government authorities and major e-commerce players such as JD, Suning, Bailian Group, Freshippo vow to link consumers with their latest offerings, including exhibits that will be displayed at the third China International Import Expo next month. 

Tens of thousands of livestreaming sessions will be available in the next few weeks on Suning which not only feature the company's executives and top online hosts but also shopping assistants at its shops to fully leverage their expertise and knowledge of specific products. 

Local retail conglomerate Bailian Group will open a flagship store on Alibaba's retail site Tmall and offer discounts for shoppers.  

Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, an exhibition and trading service platform for the import expo, will feature CIIE exhibits such as personal-care items and home appliances.  

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Suning
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     