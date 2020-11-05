China's foreign investment website gets upgrade

The website first went online this year and has played an important role in boosting foreign enterprises' investment in China.

A new version of the official website with foreign investment guidance in China was launched on Thursday at the third China International Import Expo.

The website (www.fdi.gov.cn), as a major window for the professional promotion of investment in the country, went online this year and has played an important role in boosting foreign enterprises' investment in China and also encouraging domestic companies to go overseas.

So far, it has posted cumulatively more than 200,000 articles or briefs in Chinese and English, among which over 12,000 were on laws and regulations, over 15,000 offered statistical data, 80,000 were news items, 2,400 were research reports, and nearly 60,000 were information on outbound investment projects.

The upgrade of the website was aimed to enhance the transparency of the business environment, to promote the facilitation of trade and investment, and to boost the formation of a new development pattern of "dual circulation," according to Liu Dianxun, director-general of China Investment Promotion Agency.

The new website focuses on four major topics, namely investment in China, investment overseas, investment promotion agency and the complaints of foreign invested enterprises.

"For the next step, the site will further make use of advanced network technology to achieve new models with multimedia and intelligent integration, with the aim to gradually serve as a one-stop service platform with authority and wide coverage," Liu said.