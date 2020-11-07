Theme of 'openness' hits leading tech exhibitors in heart

Openness was the key word in the speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China International Import Expo, and it reflects the vision of many companies at the event.

Openness was the key word in the speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China International Import Expo, and it reflects the vision of many companies at the event, among which are tech giant Schneider Electric and Merck.

It is the third time Schneider Electric has taken part in the import expo, and it not only brings the world’s leading technologies to China, but also the philosophy of openness that is set to change the future of the industry.

EcoStruxture Automation Expert, one highlight at the exhibition space of Schneider Electric this year, is a product that demonstrates the company’s idea of openness.

It is a software-centric industrial automation system that calls for “universal automation” through widespread adoption of open standards. The system is made to unleash innovation and boost efficiency, resilience, productivity, agility and sustainability.

“The technology is based on a world-recognized standard called IEC61499, and it automates low-value work while eliminating task duplication with the help of software,” said Pang Xingjian, senior vice president of Schneider Electric and head of Industry Automation China.

EcoStruxture was first unveiled across the world in October via an online ceremony. Pang said the CIIE offers a greater place for it to get known to more people.

Also an evidence of its openness, Schneider Electric has introduced eight of its partners at the CIIE. It is expected to create more comprehensive end-to-end digital solutions.

“Looking forward, Schneider Electric will, based on its technical expertise in the field of energy management and automation and strong local strength, join hands with more partners to accelerate the digitization in industrial chain," Pang said.

"The company’s future prospects also enable the upgrading and transformation of various industries and will allow us to jointly embark on the road to green and sustainable digital economic growth for the future."

Yin Zheng, executive vice president of Schneider Electric and president of Schneider Electric China, added: "The participation in CIIE has encouraged us to continue our development in China with strong confidence.

“I believe that the fair will accelerate global technological innovation and promote economic trade, in addition to providing valuable opportunities for exchanges and cooperation for economic success and long-term development,” Yin said.

Merck is another tech giant at the import expo that shares the value of openness.

Allan Gabor, president of Merck China and managing director of Merck Performance Materials China, said the world is in need of openness and connectivity more than ever.

"I was at the opening ceremony of CIIE and listened to Xi's speech, real time," Gabor said. "The openness is relevant to China, and is relevant to the rest of the world as well. For Merck, many of our Chinese partners are global leaders in their area, and it is really important to share with the best for better efficiency."

At the expo, Merck signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Chinese state-owned Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co Ltd to pilot a breakthrough new process that facilitates the customs clearance of research materials for biomedical innovation and analytical use.

It also announced an investment of 18 million euro (US$21.39 million) for its new Electronics Technology Center China in Shanghai, enabling greater and faster innovation in electronic applications and contributing to the advancement of China’s digital economy and electronics industry.

“China is on the way to become a leading high-tech nation," Gabor said. "As a leading science and technology company, Merck intends to take an active role in shaping this transformation."

Merck unveiled its brand new Chinese logo to demonstrate its stronger “In China, For China” strategy at the import expo.

With the booth theme of “Future Moment, with Merck”, Merck also announced its new investment and partnership plans in China. And it presented a powerful line-up of innovative products and technologies from its health care, life science and performance materials businesses, as well as its China Innovation Hub, supporting China’s post-pandemic recovery and growth with its best-in-class technologies.