UK firms sign deals worth US$565m at CIIE

British Embassy Beijing praises China International Import Expo after the event facilitates thousands of new connections between UK and Chinese companies.

UK firms secured deals valued 430 million pounds (US$565.1 million) with Chinese companies during the third China International Import Expo, the British Embassy Beijing said in a statement on Monday.

It said the event had also resulted in thousands of new connections between UK and Chinese companies, with 120,000 unique visitors to a new UK-China business matching platform.

“The UK is proud to have worked with the CIIE Bureau and China’s Ministry of Commerce to participate in the third China International Import Expo — showcasing the dynamic and diverse excellence of British brands in the agriculture, food and drink sector,” the statement said.

The deals include a collaboration between Lakeland Dairies and Namchow Food Group (Shanghai) Co on dairy products from Northern Ireland to China; a partnership between Savills and Greenland Group Xi’an Fenghe Real Estate Co on the Silk Road International Center Project luxury commercial and office complex and an additional partnership between Savills and the Yangpu government on innovation and transformation of the Shanghai district. They also include a partnership between Millennium Group and Suning International Sup’s, bringing a range of British food and drinks to the Chinese market.