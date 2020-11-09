Biz / Economy

UK firms sign deals worth US$565m at CIIE

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:40 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0
British Embassy Beijing praises China International Import Expo after the event facilitates thousands of new connections between UK and Chinese companies.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:40 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0

UK firms secured deals valued 430 million pounds (US$565.1 million) with Chinese companies during the third China International Import Expo, the British Embassy Beijing said in a statement on Monday.

It said the event had also resulted in thousands of new connections between UK and Chinese companies, with 120,000 unique visitors to a new UK-China business matching platform.

“The UK is proud to have worked with the CIIE Bureau and China’s Ministry of Commerce to participate in the third China International Import Expo — showcasing the dynamic and diverse excellence of British brands in the agriculture, food and drink sector,” the statement said.

The deals include a collaboration between Lakeland Dairies and Namchow Food Group (Shanghai) Co on dairy products from Northern Ireland to China; a partnership between Savills and Greenland Group Xi’an Fenghe Real Estate Co on the Silk Road International Center Project luxury commercial and office complex and an additional partnership between Savills and the Yangpu government on innovation and transformation of the Shanghai district. They also include a partnership between Millennium Group and Suning International Sup’s, bringing a range of British food and drinks to the Chinese market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Savills
Suning
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     