Biz / Economy

China's Jiangsu sees booming digital economy

Xinhua
  20:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-14       0
The volume of the digital economy in Jiangsu hit 4 trillion yuan (US$600 billion) in 2019, accounting for over 40 percent of the province's GDP, according to local authorities.
Xinhua
  20:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-14       0

The volume of the digital economy in east China's Jiangsu Province hit 4 trillion yuan (US$600 billion) in 2019, accounting for over 40 percent of the province's GDP, according to local authorities.

Jiangsu's digital industry has maintained steady growth this year. In the first three quarters, its electronic information manufacturing sector's operating income rose over 6 percent year-on-year to 1.9 trillion yuan, said Chi Yu, deputy director of the provincial department of industry and information technology.

The software and information services sector achieved an operating revenue of 774 billion yuan, an annual increase of around 6 percent and ranking high in the country, Chi noted.

Jiangsu has in recent years been speeding up the construction of its information infrastructure. By the end of September, telecom enterprises in the province had invested 10.8 billion yuan in the construction of 5G networks, and built and opened 63,000 5G base stations, bringing the province's total to 68,000.

Jiangsu will improve its favorable policy environment for the high-quality development of the digital economy, said Qi Biao, deputy director of the provincial development and reform commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     