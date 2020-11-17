Biz / Economy

Creative city has designs on cooperation

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-17       0
Shanghai to establish alliances for industrial design and cross-border cooperation as it celebrates its 10th anniversary as a City of Design in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-17       0

Alliances for industrial design and cross-border cooperation will be founded in Shanghai this week to boost the culture and creation industry, one of the city’s pillar industries.

In 2019, the industry’s GDP hit 332.9 billion yuan (US$49 billion), accounting for 8.73 percent of the city’s total GDP, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization said.

Shanghai joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network as a City of Design in 2010 and various events are being held to mark the 10th anniversary. 

Shanghai, along with three neighboring provinces, is to establish a Yangtze River Delta design alliance. An international academic alliance on design will also be founded. 

Between 2012 and 2019, Shanghai’s design industry GDP growth hit 14 percent a year on average. It has 137 city-level culture and design parks covering 7 million square meters, which are home to over 20,000 enterprises contributing combined revenue of 550 billion yuan.

Shanghai has held events to boost international cooperation in design with partners in cities including New York, London and Venice.

The city is home to eight national-level industrial design centers, including one at the top chip maker in the Chinese mainland SMIC, and 32 city-level industrial design centers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     