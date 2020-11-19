Biz / Economy

Post-80s, 90s most litigious online shoppers: report

Plaintiffs born in the 1980s and 1990s accounted for over 70% of all those lodging legal cases in disputes arising from online shopping, according to a report.
Plaintiffs born in the 1980s and 1990s accounted for over 70 percent of all those lodging legal cases in disputes arising from online shopping, according to a report released by the China Justice Big Data Institute on Thursday.

Courts across China accepted 49,000 cases concerning contract disputes arising from online shopping from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020, said the report by the institute, which operates under the Supreme People's Court.

Of the total cases, 44.35 percent were filed by plaintiffs born in the 1980s, while 32.83 percent were filed by plaintiffs born in the 1990s, said the report.

Most disputes concerned food products and electronic gadgets and appliances, with their respective proportion of the total legal cases logging 45.65 percent and 17.2 percent, the report showed.

The report also showed that about 40 percent of the cases were settled through mediation or the plaintiffs retracting the charges. Of those cases ruled by the court, more than 70 percent saw the court find in favor of the plaintiffs to various extents.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
