Biz / Economy

Awards indicate foreign confidence in city

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:44 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0
New batch of regional headquarters and research and development centers in Shanghai indicates the continuing position of the city as a popular destination for foreign investment.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:44 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng on Thursday awarded certificates to a new batch of 30 regional headquarters and 10 research and development centers of multinational enterprises, an indication that the city remains a popular destination for foreign investment.

Most of the companies are involved in the key industries where Shanghai has a strong focus. Among them, four are in the biomedicine, four in the information technology, four in automobiles, four in intelligent manufacturing, and three in integrated circuits. Five are Global Fortune 500 enterprises.

Nine of the 40 regional headquarters and R&D centers are for China, the Asia Pacific region or bigger areas.

Shanghai authorities have always attached great importance to the development of foreign-funded enterprises, and have made greater efforts to open up and recover from the shutdown after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to better put into practice the new Foreign Investment Law, the city has taken the lead in introducing the first local regulations on foreign investment in China. 

The city's new regulations on encouraging the establishment and development of R&D centers of foreign enterprises will also be implemented in December, aiming to create a better policy environment for the centralized development of foreign-funded R&D centers.

Currently, there are 763 regional headquarters and 477 R&D centers of multinational enterprises in Shanghai.

From January to October this year, Shanghai's actual use of foreign capital topped US$17.18 billion, an increase of 6.2 percent year on year, indicating steady growth of the headquarters-based economy. 

In the next step, the city will further build a new high ground of opening up with more targeted and powerful policies and high-quality services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     