China will secure economic recovery with right mix of policies: IMF chief

China will secure economic recovery and ensure balanced and high-quality growth with the right mix of supportive macroeconomic policies.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that China will secure economic recovery and ensure balanced and high-quality growth with the right mix of supportive macroeconomic policies.

"China's fast recovery continues thanks to resolute measures in combatting the virus, mitigating its impact, and supporting growth," Georgieva said in a statement at the conclusion of the fifth "1+6" Roundtable convened by the Chinese authorities.

"With the right mix of supportive macroeconomic policies focused on strengthening social safety nets and further key reforms, China will secure the recovery and ensure balanced and high-quality growth, which will benefit China and the world," said the IMF chief.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held the fifth "1+6" Roundtable with leaders of six major international economic institutions in Beijing via video conference.

Noting that the roundtable took place against the backdrop of "an uneven global recovery" almost one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgieva said while China's recovery continues, there are other economies that "may be losing momentum" as they contend with further waves of the pandemic.

"To end the crisis as quickly as possible, there is no alternative to working together, first and foremost by ensuring effective vaccines and treatments are available for everyone," the IMF chief said.

Georgieva highlighted the policies of providing debt relief to the most vulnerable countries, reforming the World Trade Organization and tackling climate change, and welcomed China's efforts in these areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
