Biz / Economy

Luxury fans in China chase neat shot of investment with vintage Moutai liquor

Reuters
  00:34 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
As luxury spending rebounds in China, consumers with money to burn have a new habit beyond fancy bags and watches: a taste for collector editions of fiery domestic liquor Moutai.
Reuters
  00:34 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
Luxury fans in China chase neat shot of investment with vintage Moutai liquor
Reuters

A glass case displaying various Moutai liquors is seen at a supermarket in Shenyang, Liaoning Province.

As luxury spending rebounds in China, consumers with money to burn have a new habit beyond fancy bags and watches: a taste for collector editions of fiery domestic liquor Moutai, not to drink but to hold onto as a rapidly appreciating investment.

Amid China’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Moutai buyers like Beijing tech worker Yang Nan have seen re-sale prices for vintage and limited editions of the ‘baijiu’ spirit made by Kweichow Moutai rocket as demand booms. And they want in on the action, before it’s too late.

“I feel more people are getting into the market of Moutai collection and making it more difficult for people like me to afford it,” Yang said. The 30-year-old hails from the southwestern Guizhou Province, home of Moutai, and was raised to know the drink’s value: her parents sold 12 bottles to raise 250,000 yuan (US$38,000) for a downpayment for her Beijing apartment.

A special ‘Year of the Rat’ bottle that Yang purchased for 1,699 yuan at the start of 2019 is now worth almost double, about 3,000 yuan, according to e-commerce giant Alibaba’s Taobao marketplace — typical for the general growth in prices that are now their highest on record, drinks specialists say.

Kweichow Moutai tightly controls the supply of its drinks, with retail prices starting around 1,500 yuan for bottles that have for years been the tipple of choice for China’s elite government and business circles. It nurtures a luxury image in the country’s giant baijiu sector, with a market value of more than US$300 billion — the most valuable listed company in China.

But demand for vintage bottles beyond the company’s retail reach has reached dizzy heights this year, analysts and shopkeepers say, thanks to a flood of new buyers seeking safe-haven investments during pandemic uncertainty.

“Recently the overall economic environment was bad, anything that has a potential to increase in value is popular,” said independent liquor industry analyst Cai Xuefei. Fine international wines and spirits have long been a target for wealthier Chinese.

“Moutai is not only for drinking, it is a social tool, an identity indicator. As people believe older Moutai will only be more valuable, there is little risk in hoarding (bottles).”

The rampant prices have also now lured many liquor stores into trading collector bottles. Cai estimates as many as 20 percent of shops in China that were not previously in the market piled in during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Brick-and-mortar stores are also trusted more by some customers as less likely to sell fake Moutai, on which police have cracked down in recent years.

“The financial feature of Moutai as an investment became obvious to many during the pandemic, and the price of old Moutai moved up stably and now stands at a historical high,” said Guangzhou-based analyst Zhu Danpeng.

Moutai’s drinks, consumed neat, downed in shots, firstly sell fast in the primary market, even at already hefty prices.

Its signature Feitian 53 range — known as ‘Flying Fairy,’ with 53 percent alcohol by volume — starts at 1,499 yuan and is heavily traded by speculators. Last year, United States retailer Costco sold out a stock of 10,000 bottles in just two days, at the opening of its first China outlet in Shanghai.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     