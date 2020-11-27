China to impose anti-dumping measures on Australian wine

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it would impose anti-dumping measures on wine imports from Australia.

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it would impose anti-dumping measures on wine imports from Australia.

The domestic industry has been subject to substantial damages due to the dumping of those products, the ministry said in a preliminary ruling posted on its website.

Starting Saturday, importers of Australian wine are required to pay deposits ranging from 107.1 percent to 212.1 percent, the ministry said.

After receiving request from the domestic industry, the ministry launched anti-dumping investigations into the products, according to a statement from the ministry on August 18.

The latest investigation and decision were made in line with Chinese laws and the World Trade Organization rules, the ministry said.