Shopping boom at one-stop local commercial centers

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), sales of goods in Jiading achieved an average annual growth of around 8 percent, and sales of consumer goods an average annual growth of about 10 percent.

Of the commercial complexes set up during the period, Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega, Citic Pacific Wanda Plaza, Powerlong Commercial Plaza, J-Tower and Xiyun Tower are one-stop destinations, saving time for residents from having to go downtown for their shopping.

The 340,000-square-meter Nanxiang Incity Mega, one of the largest retail developments in Shanghai, opened in September.

Its total investment exceeded 3 billion yuan (US$433 million), according to SCPG, the retail property development and operation platform of China Vanke Co.

Its opening had been delayed due to COVID-19, but 95 percent of its space has already been leased. Of its over 400 brands, around 40 percent are making their debut in the Shanghai market.

Guan Chunhua, deputy director of Jiading Commercial Commission, said that because Metro Line 11 connects Jiading with the Pudong New Area in the east and Huaqiao in neighboring Jiangsu Province in the west, Incity Mega can attract visitors from Kunshan, Taicang and Changshu.

Fifteen commercial complexes and two new commercial blocks had retail sales of 7.86 billion yuan last year, an average rise of 25.89 percent a year after the 3.94 billion yuan in 2016.