City's Lingang Special Area takes home 'attractive to talent' award

  17:33 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0
Shanghai’s Lingang Special Area was recently ranked among the most attractive places on the Chinese mainland to talent in 2020 by online recruitment platform Zhaopin.com thanks to its favorable talent policies.

To win the competition for talent, the first step is to learn the city brand promotion's target groups, said officials at Zhaopin.com. The company's research found the sweet spot of the current talent flow is highly educated young people.

In 2020, more than 40 percent of first-time job seekers throughout the country are between the ages of 21 and 25, and more than 70 percent of them have bachelor's or graduate degrees.

Salary, welfare as well as training and career prospects are the top three priorities for these job seekers.

Preferential policies on housing, settlement and cash subsidies are effective tools to attract young professionals — especially recent graduates — according to Zhaopin.

Among winners of Zhaopin's China's Best Employer Award for 2020, many are in second- and third-tier cities such as Chengdu, Qingdao and Wuxi, which stand out due to their strong ability to attract talent.

