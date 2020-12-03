Biz / Economy

Trade in services posts more steady trend

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:51 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0
The scale of China's trade in services decreased since the beginning of the year, partly due to COVID-19, but it has now shown a tendency to stabilize.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:51 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0

China's trade in services shrank in the first 10 months but posted a more steady trend, with the trade deficit further narrowing, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Since the beginning of the year, the scale of China’s trade in services decreased, partly due to the COVID-19 outbreak, while it has now shown a tendency to stabilize, said Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng.

He said service exports performed significantly better than imports, the trade deficit narrowed, and the proportion of trade in knowledge-intensive services increased.

From January to October, China’s service imports and exports totaled 3.73 trillion yuan (US$568 billion), down 16.1 percent year on year.

The deficit in trade in services was further reduced. In the first 10 months, service exports topped 1.55 trillion yuan, down 1.8 percent from a year earlier, while imports added up to 2.18 trillion yuan, a decline of 23.9 percent.

The drop in services exports was smaller than that in imports by 22.1 percentage points, leading to a 51.1 percent decline in the services trade deficit to 627.88 billion yuan, which was 656.94 billion yuan less than the same period last year, Gao said.

The imports and exports of knowledge-intensive services jumped 8.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.64 trillion yuan, accounting for 44 percent of the total which was up 9.9 percentage points. 

Among them, exports of knowledge-intensive services rose 8.2 percent to total 860.94 billion yuan, contributing 55.6 percent of overall exports in services which was 5.1 percentage points higher than in the same period last year.

Gao also highlighted the areas with faster export growth — intellectual property royalties, insurance services, as well as telecommunication, computer and information services, with increases of 27.2 percent, 18.4 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively. 

The imports of knowledge-intensive services amounted to 778.09 billion yuan, up 8.4 percent, accounting for 35.7 percent of the total import of services, an increase of 10.7 percentage points.

Exports and imports in travel services, however, declined significantly as the COVID-19 outbreak had a severe impact on the trade in travel services worldwide. 

From January to October, China’s travel service imports and exports fell 47.1 percent, with exports down 48.5 percent and imports down 46.9 percent. Excluding travel services, China’s trade in services rose 2.3 percent from in the first 10 months, with exports up 4.8 percent and imports basically unchanged from the same period last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     