Online promotions spur advertising growth in China

  16:46 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0
China's nationwide advertising spending in October posted both month-over-month and year-over-year growth after online promotions spurred spending.
HelloRF

Advertising spending has mounted an impressive comeback since the COVID-19 lockdown.

China's nationwide advertising spending in October posted both month-over-month and year-over-year growth after online promotions spurred spending, according to CTR Research.

Advertising income (excluding digital channels) jumped 10.1 percent from a year earlier and 5.8 percent since September, the second year-on-year improvement in the past 12 months.

Advertising spending suffered its biggest loss in February with a 34.8 percent plunge, but gradually came back with the resumption of normal business operations. 

The Singles Day shopping event provided a major boost as the out-of-home segment became an important channel for e-tailers like Tmall, JD and Suning that attracted shoppers with deep discounts. 

Elevator LCD ad sales increased 40 percent and cinema ads posted an 8 percent gain from a year earlier after movie screenings resumed.

Packaged food and beverages, telecommunications and IT services were also major contributors to rising ad income.

Digital lifestyle services, including online education and short-video sites, propelled ad spending on outdoor billboards to surge four times from a year earlier.

