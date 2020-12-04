Online promotions spur advertising growth in China

China's nationwide advertising spending in October posted both month-over-month and year-over-year growth after online promotions spurred spending.

HelloRF

China's nationwide advertising spending in October posted both month-over-month and year-over-year growth after online promotions spurred spending, according to CTR Research.

Advertising income (excluding digital channels) jumped 10.1 percent from a year earlier and 5.8 percent since September, the second year-on-year improvement in the past 12 months.



Advertising spending suffered its biggest loss in February with a 34.8 percent plunge, but gradually came back with the resumption of normal business operations.

The Singles Day shopping event provided a major boost as the out-of-home segment became an important channel for e-tailers like Tmall, JD and Suning that attracted shoppers with deep discounts.

Elevator LCD ad sales increased 40 percent and cinema ads posted an 8 percent gain from a year earlier after movie screenings resumed.

Packaged food and beverages, telecommunications and IT services were also major contributors to rising ad income.



Digital lifestyle services, including online education and short-video sites, propelled ad spending on outdoor billboards to surge four times from a year earlier.

