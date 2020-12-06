Biz / Economy

Global CFOs upgrade China's economic outlook in Q4 rating: survey

Xinhua
  23:09 UTC+8, 2020-12-06       0
Those CFOs responding to this quarter's survey feel more optimistic about the Chinese economy as the country is embracing a steady economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Xinhua
  23:09 UTC+8, 2020-12-06       0

Global chief financial officers (CFOs) have upgraded China's economic outlook to "Modestly Improving" in the last quarter of the year from "Stable" in the third quarter, showed a recent survey by the CNBC Global CFO Council.

The council, which gathers around 150 CFOs of some of the largest public and private companies in the world, said those CFOs responding to this quarter's survey feel more optimistic about the Chinese economy as the country is embracing a steady economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global CFOs upgrade Chinas economic outlook in Q4 rating: survey
Xinhua

Photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows a container dock in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. 

Meanwhile, the CFOs have also improved the economic outlook for the United States, Canada and Britain from "Modestly Declining" to "Stable," showed the survey released Wednesday.

In the current quarter, Japan, the rest of Asia and the Eurozone maintained their rating of "Stable," whereas Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Russia maintained their rating of "Modestly Declining," the survey said.

Around 65 percent of the CFOs surveyed regard the pandemic as the biggest external challenge for their companies, while some 86 percent believe that the hope of a widely available COVID-19 vaccine by next year and the current surge in confirmed cases have the greatest impact on their companies' plans for 2021, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     