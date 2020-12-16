China releases shortened negative list for market access

Chinese authorities on Wednesday released the 2020 negative list for market access, which cut the number of items on the list to 123 from 131 in the previous year.

Altogether 14 regulations were removed from the list, including registration license for customs declaration enterprises and qualification approval for asset evaluation agencies to engage in securities services, according to the list jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce.

Items added to the list include relevant regulation on the establishment of financial holding companies and regulation on large-scale transfers of land management rights, among others.

The negative list for market access outlines sectors, fields and businesses off-limits for investors. Industries, fields and businesses not on the list are open for investment to all market players.

Chinese authorities revise the negative list for market access on an annual basis. Items on the 2020 list shortened from 131 in 2019 and 151 in 2018.