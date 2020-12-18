Biz / Economy

Women bearing the brunt of pandemic impact

The ways many women work and live have been disrupted since the onset of the pandemic, according to a recent study released by Deloitte Global.
The ways many women work and live have been disrupted since the onset of the pandemic, according to a recent study released by Deloitte Global.

Nearly 82 percent of the women surveyed said their lives have been adversely affected by the pandemic, 70 percent of whom are concerned about their ability to progress in their careers.

Nearly 400 working women were interviewed for the survey, shining a light on the pandemic’s impact on work-life balance and overall well-being. It also illustrates how the pandemic could threaten progress made in recent years to achieve gender equality in the workplace.

Sixty-five percent of respondents who experienced shifts in their daily routine as a result of the pandemic indicated they now have more responsibility for household chores, and a third said their workloads have increased.

For those who cited adverse impacts as a result of shifts in their routine, the top negative consequences were impact on physical well-being (40 percent), inability to balance work and life commitments (40 percent) and impact on mental well-being (39 percent).

The survey also reveals measures organizations can take to support women in the workforce, from making flexible working the norm to addressing micro-aggressions in the workplace.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, we’ve all had to adapt our daily lives," said Emma Codd, Deloitte Global Inclusion Leader. "However, women are being impacted in profound ways, facing tremendous challenges and commonly taking on expanded duties at home while continuing to juggle their careers. We're at an inflection point. With no end to the pandemic currently in sight, organizations must meet the call to support women in their workforces and ensure they can thrive both personally and professionally. Otherwise, our economy and society could face long-standing repercussions.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
