Biz / Economy

5G to generate over 810 bln yuan of economic output in 2020

Xinhua
  19:51 UTC+8, 2020-12-20       0
5G is expected to generate 810.9 billion yuan (about 124.15 billion US dollars) of direct economic output in 2020, according to a white paper.
Xinhua
  19:51 UTC+8, 2020-12-20       0

5G is expected to generate 810.9 billion yuan (about 124.15 billion US dollars) of direct economic output in 2020, according to a white paper.

China has established more than 700,000 5G base stations since the country greenlighted the commercial use of 5G in 2019, said the white paper from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Promising faster connection speeds, wider broadband and lower latency, the 5G network is regarded as the "infrastructure" for a variety of next-generation digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and driverless vehicles.

Noting China's 5G network has not yet achieved nationwide coverage and its supporting industries are still in infancy, the white paper said the 5G industry will enter a critical development period over the next two to three years.

"5G applications will be commercially available step by step during the period," said Liu Duo, head of the academy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     