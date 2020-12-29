34 people competing for every job in China

China's job market remained competitive in the fourth quarter,according to online human resources platform Zhaopin.com based on its data from 38 major cities across the country.

China's job market remained competitive in the fourth quarter, with around 34 people competing for each post, according to a report by Zhaopin.com, an online human resources platform, based on data from 38 major cities.

That was the same as the same period last year.

For Shanghai, the competition index stood at 37.8, ranking the eighth in the country and four places lower than that of the last quarter.

Among the top five competitive industries, funds, securities and investment jumped from third place in the previous quarter to first, followed by the computer software, real estate, construction and building materials sectors.

Industries such as the Internet and e-commerce and professional services and consulting also attracted a lot of talent, according to the report.

State-owned enterprises were the most popular with job seekers, zhaopin.com added.



