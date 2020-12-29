Biz / Economy

34 people competing for every job in China

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:45 UTC+8, 2020-12-29       0
China's job market remained competitive in the fourth quarter,according to online human resources platform Zhaopin.com based on its data from 38 major cities across the country. 
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:45 UTC+8, 2020-12-29       0

China's job market remained competitive in the fourth quarter, with around 34 people competing for each post, according to a report by Zhaopin.com, an online human resources platform, based on data from 38 major cities.

That was the same as the same period last year.

For Shanghai, the competition index stood at 37.8, ranking the eighth in the country and four places lower than that of the last quarter.

Among the top five competitive industries, funds, securities and investment jumped from third place in the previous quarter to first, followed by the computer software, real estate, construction and building materials sectors.

Industries such as the Internet and e-commerce and professional services and consulting also attracted a lot of talent, according to the report.

State-owned enterprises were the most popular with job seekers, zhaopin.com added.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     