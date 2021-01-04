Pharma giant breaks ground on massive biopharmaceutical industry park

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co kicked off the construction of an 8-billion-yuan biopharmaceutical industry park, marking the city's latest push to foster biopharma.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › The biopharma industry site in the Pudong New Area's Zhangjiang area will focus on cutting-edge sectors such as gene and cell therapy and research efforts on therapeutic antibodies.

Ti Gong







Ti Gong





Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Company kicked off the construction of an 8-billion yuan (US$1.18 billion) biopharmaceutical industry park, marking the city's latest ambitious push to foster biopharma as a pillar industry.

The project will cover 300,000 square meters in two phases, with 100,000 square meters of floor space allocated for the first phase and 200,000 square meters for the second.

The biopharma industry site in the Pudong New Area's Zhangjiang area will focus on cutting-edge sectors such as gene and cell therapy and research efforts on therapeutic antibodies.



Shanghai Pharmaceuticals' Executive Director and President Zuo Min said the biopharma industry park will feature both innovation-incubation-service and industrialization platforms to help startups commercialize lab research projects by joining hands with other players in the industry chain.

These platforms are designed for companies across the industry chain, including research and commercial applications. They will link upstream and downstream players, enabling both ends to focus on core functions and expertise without additional investment in other areas.

Biopharma is a pillar industry in Shanghai’s push to become a global hub of advanced scientific research, and the Zhangjiang site will be a leading industry cluster for biopharma companies.



The local government is recruiting private equity firms, medical device companies and research institutions to locate their businesses in the city.



"The new site could greatly expedite new drug research and the commercialization process in Shanghai, making the city more attractive for new research projects from home and abroad," Zuo said at the ground-breaking ceremony on Monday.

"We will give full play to the industry cluster effect and contribute to the city's efforts to become a science and innovation center with global influence."



The incubation platform will cover about 50,000 square meters while another 80,000 square meters will be allocated for antibodies manufacturing facilities. The total volume of antibody reactors is expected to reach 120,000 liters.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is one of two Chinese drug companies in the 2020 Fortune Global 500.