Shanghai details its digital ambition tasks

City aims to become an international capital for digitalization in the next 15 years and achieve preliminary results for digitalization transformation in urban development.

Shanghai has outlined the major tasks in its ambition to become a digital economy capital with global influence.

In the next 15 years, it aims to become an international capital for digitalization and achieve preliminary results for a fully fledged digitalization transformation in urban development, according to an official statement of the Shanghai government.

It will also set up a new model of urban governance for mega cities among other domestic cities and regions.

Shanghai aspires to become a world leading metropolis with digital infrastructure and a forerunner of digital economy among other domestic cities. It also aims to become an international hub for digital trade and an industry cluster for digital economies.

"Digital life shall become a new fashion with a further enhancement in quality and efficiency of public services so that a new paradigm will be set up where everybody enjoys a better digital life," the statement said.

It will seek a holistic approach in digital transformation in terms of economy, daily life and city governance.

Digital infrastructure has played a crucial role in anti-pandemic efforts such as tracking close contacts of infected patients. Online shopping and delivery services also ensured the supply of everyday essentials.

Digital infrastructure such as fixed broadband speeds amid the trend of working from home or remote working also made the city more resilient in the face of challenges brought by the pandemic.

The city is to accelerate the digital transformation of all industry sectors, including manufacturing, scientific and technological research and development, financial services, commercial circulation, shipping logistics, professional services and agriculture.

At the same time, cross-departmental efforts will be made to offer a more convenient and smart digital public service scheme and to fulfill city residents' yearning for a higher quality of life.

The city aims to establish and optimize its urban data resource system to achieve decision-making, public services and social governance with higher precision.

Commercial companies will be encouraged to unleash their vitality to offer a wide range of new business models and services such as digitally-enabled commerce, entertainment, sports, travel and tourism.

Shanghai will also expedite the setting up of regional industry clusters for integrated circuits and artificial intelligence so that data will play a key part in the flow of capital, talent, technology and industry knowhow.

Basic civil services like public health care, health and wellness, education and employment shall also be strengthened by bringing in more data capabilities.

The supply of digital content will also be stressed and the city will also pay special attention toward solving the issue of the digital divide, so that senior citizens with less access to digitalization can also enjoy an inclusive digital life.

It will give full play to the power of data and will seek a holistic digital technology infrastructure and digital backbone for urban governance, with data playing a crucial rule in the city's upgrading and innovation efforts.