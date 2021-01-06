Biz / Economy

World Bank projects global economy to grow by 4% in 2021

Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0
The global economy is on track to grow by 4 percent in 2021, assuming vaccination for COVID-19 becomes widespread throughout the year, the World Bank Group said.
Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0

The global economy is on track to grow by 4 percent in 2021, assuming vaccination for COVID-19 becomes widespread throughout the year, the World Bank Group said in its latest Global Economic Prospects released on Tuesday.

"The global economy appears to be emerging from one of its deepest recessions, and beginning a subdued recovery," World Bank Group President David Malpass told reporters in a media conference call Tuesday morning.

Although the global economy is growing again after a 4.3-percent contraction in 2020, the pandemic has caused a heavy toll of deaths and illness, plunged millions into poverty, and may depress economic activity and incomes for a prolonged period, according to the report.

Top near-term policy priorities are controlling the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring rapid and widespread vaccine deployment, the report noted.

Highlighting the importance of investment, Malpass said investment needs to embrace the changed economic recovery, and that will be a key variable in the strength of the recovery and the ability to reduce inequality.

The baseline assumption for 2021 growth is that "we will have widespread vaccine rollout" achieved in advanced economies and major emerging market and developing economies in the second half of 2021, World Bank Acting Vice President for Equitable Growth and Financial Institutions Ayhan Kose said in response to a question from Xinhua.

According to the report, the near-term outlook remains "highly uncertain," and different growth outcomes are still possible.

A downside scenario in which infections continue to rise and the rollout of a vaccine is delayed could limit the global expansion to 1.6 percent in 2021. Meanwhile, in an upside scenario with successful pandemic control and a faster vaccination process, global growth could accelerate to nearly 5 percent.

Aggregate gross domestic product (GDP) in emerging market and developing economies is expected to grow 5 percent in 2021, after a contraction of 2.6 percent in 2020, the report showed.

China's economy is expected to expand by 7.9 percent this year following 2 percent growth last year, according to the report. Excluding China, emerging market and developing economies are forecast to expand 3.4 percent in 2021 after a contraction of 5 percent in 2020.

China's recovery so far has been proceeding "more rapidly than expected," and also supported by stronger than expected release of pent up demand, Kose said, adding that if upside scenario materializes, China's growth outcome will be better as well.

Noting that the inequality of the downturn and the likely recovery is "dramatic," Malpass said people at the bottom of the income scale were hardest hit by the shutdowns and the recessions, and unfortunately will likely be the slowest to regain jobs, get health care, vaccination and adjust to the post-COVID-19 economy.

"The risk is that it may take years for people at the bottom of the income scale to see a sustained improvement in their circumstances," Malpass said, adding that the World Bank Group works in many development areas to try to accelerate the development process.

Stressing the issue of unsustainable debt burdens, Malpass said the COVID-19 pandemic has made the already high debt level "substantially worse," both in terms of domestic and external debt burden.

"So we'll continue working actively on this in 2021," said the World Bank chief. "Given the sharp decline in short-term and long-term interest rates, we need to find ways to adjust the debt burden process so that the burden of debt on people in poor countries can be reduced dramatically."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     