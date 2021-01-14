Biz / Economy

China's foreign trade hits record high in 2020 with trend-bucking growth

Xinhua
  11:35 UTC+8, 2021-01-14       0
China's total goods imports and exports expanded 1.9 percent year on year to 32.16 trillion yuan (US$5 trillion) in 2020, hitting a record high.
Xinhua
  11:35 UTC+8, 2021-01-14       0

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 1.9 percent year on year to 32.16 trillion yuan (US$5 trillion) in 2020, hitting a record high despite a worldwide slump in shipments, official data showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 4 percent, while imports went down 0.7 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs. In December alone, exports surged by 10.9 percent year on year in yuan terms.

China emerged from the global economic and trade challenges in 2020 as the world's only major economy to have registered positive growth in foreign trade in goods, GAC spokesperson Li Kuiwen told a news conference.

During the first 10 months of last year, the country's foreign trade and exports accounted for 12.8 percent and 14.2 percent of the world's total, respectively, both reaching historic highs, Li said, citing data from the World Trade Organization and available national statistics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     